Jameson Taillon News: Fans two in no-decision

Taillon did not factor in the decision during Sunday's extra-inning loss against Philadelphia. He allowed a run on five hits over seven innings while striking out two.

The lone blemish on Taillon's outing was an RBI single by Trea Turner in the third inning. It was the first time Taillon threw more than six innings this season and he registered his third quality start. He tossed 60 of 88 pitches for strikes and turned in his first start without a walk since his season debut March 28. Taillon is sporting a 4.01 ERA with a 26:7 K:BB through 33.2 frames. He's in line to start in Milwaukee next weekend.