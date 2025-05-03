Fantasy Baseball
Jameson Taillon headshot

Jameson Taillon News: Grabs win with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Taillon (2-1) earned the win Saturday in Milwaukee after giving up two runs on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander wasn't exactly dominant as he induced just four swinging strikes, but he delivered his second straight quality start to help secure his first victory since April 2. Taillon surrendered six earned runs during his season debut in Arizona, but he's posted a 2.80 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 30:8 K:BB in 35.1 innings across his past six outings.

