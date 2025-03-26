Fantasy Baseball
Jared Jones headshot

Jared Jones Injury: Formal diagnosis announced

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Jones was diagnosed with a UCL sprain to the right elbow Wednesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates initially announced the injury as soreness, but Todd Tomcyzk, the team's director of sports medicine, announced the formal diagnosis. He further elaborated that the ligament is stable, which has allowed Jones to avoid surgery for the time being. The announcement doesn't appear to change Jones' timeline to return, though there's a chance he will begin a two-handed plyo program in roughly three weeks.

