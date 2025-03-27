Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Jones headshot

Jared Jones Injury: Officially placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 9:20am

The Pirates placed Jones on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow UCL sprain, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Jones has damage to his UCL but will attempt to rest and rehab the injury. He will be shut down from throwing for six weeks before ramping things back up. The righty will be a candidate to be shifted to the 60-day injured list when/if the Pirates need a roster spot, as it's unlikely he'll be back before June.

Jared Jones
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now