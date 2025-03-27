Jared Jones Injury: Officially placed on injured list

The Pirates placed Jones on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow UCL sprain, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Jones has damage to his UCL but will attempt to rest and rehab the injury. He will be shut down from throwing for six weeks before ramping things back up. The righty will be a candidate to be shifted to the 60-day injured list when/if the Pirates need a roster spot, as it's unlikely he'll be back before June.