Jared Jones Injury: Shifting to 60-day IL
Jones (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
This move is unrelated to Jones' timetable for a return, as the club already announced that the right-hander is likely out until June. The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Alexander Canario, who was acquired from the Mets earlier Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now