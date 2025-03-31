Fantasy Baseball
Jared Jones headshot

Jared Jones Injury: Shifting to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Jones (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Monday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

This move is unrelated to Jones' timetable for a return, as the club already announced that the right-hander is likely out until June. The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Alexander Canario, who was acquired from the Mets earlier Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

