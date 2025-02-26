Fantasy Baseball
Jared Jones headshot

Jared Jones News: Debuts new sinker

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Jones threw five sinkers during his first spring training start Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Jones threw 27 total pitches across two scoreless innings while striking out three. To supplement the impressive outing, Jones debuted a new two-seamer with sinking action. He has yet to commit to using the pitch during the regular season, though continuing to develop the offering appears to be a priority this spring.

Jared Jones
Pittsburgh Pirates
