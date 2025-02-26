Jared Jones News: Debuts new sinker
Jones threw five sinkers during his first spring training start Tuesday, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Jones threw 27 total pitches across two scoreless innings while striking out three. To supplement the impressive outing, Jones debuted a new two-seamer with sinking action. He has yet to commit to using the pitch during the regular season, though continuing to develop the offering appears to be a priority this spring.
