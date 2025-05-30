Jared Shuster News: Opening Friday's game

Shuster will work as the opener Friday in Baltimore, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The game got pushed up a few hours due to inclement weather, so Shuster is going to give primary pitcher Sean Burke more time to get ready. Shuster has been back and forth between Triple-A and the majors a couple times this month, and he has a 1.93 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings over his three most recent appearances with the big club.