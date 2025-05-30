Fantasy Baseball
Jared Shuster News: Opening Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Shuster will work as the opener Friday in Baltimore, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The game got pushed up a few hours due to inclement weather, so Shuster is going to give primary pitcher Sean Burke more time to get ready. Shuster has been back and forth between Triple-A and the majors a couple times this month, and he has a 1.93 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB in 4.2 innings over his three most recent appearances with the big club.

Jared Shuster
Chicago White Sox
