Jared Triolo News: Getting afternoon off

Triolo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

After making starts at either middle-infield spot in each of the last eight games, Triolo will take a seat for the series finale in St. Louis. Triolo could continue to serve as the Pirates' primary shortstop until Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) is cleared to return from the injured list, but Liover Peguero gets the nod Wednesday.