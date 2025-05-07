Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Triolo headshot

Jared Triolo News: Getting afternoon off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Triolo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

After making starts at either middle-infield spot in each of the last eight games, Triolo will take a seat for the series finale in St. Louis. Triolo could continue to serve as the Pirates' primary shortstop until Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) is cleared to return from the injured list, but Liover Peguero gets the nod Wednesday.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now