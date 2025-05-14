Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jared Triolo headshot

Jared Triolo News: Hits in four straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Triolo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Mets.

Triolo recorded his first home run of the season Thursday and has at least one hit in five of his last six games. He's scored four runs in that span and has surprisingly tallied four total extra-base hits. Despite the slight uptick in production, Triolo is hitting just .167/.233/.308 across 87 plate appearances.

Jared Triolo
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now