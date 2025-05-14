Jared Triolo News: Hits in four straight

Triolo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Mets.

Triolo recorded his first home run of the season Thursday and has at least one hit in five of his last six games. He's scored four runs in that span and has surprisingly tallied four total extra-base hits. Despite the slight uptick in production, Triolo is hitting just .167/.233/.308 across 87 plate appearances.