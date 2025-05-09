Jared Triolo News: Smacks first homer of 2025

Triolo went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over Atlanta.

Triolo -- who entered Friday's game 2-for-25 over his last 11 games -- extended the Pirates' lead to two runs in the sixth inning, when he took Bryce Elder deep to left field for a solo long shot. Triolo has been struggling at the plate as of late, but he should continue to see plenty of starts at shortstop due to Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hamstring) being on the 10-day injured list.