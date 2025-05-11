Jarlin Susana Injury: Shut down with elbow sprain

Double-A Harrisburg placed Susana on its 7-day injured list Saturday due to a Grade 1 UCL sprain in his right elbow, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

One of Washington's top pitching prospects, Susana was diagnosed with the injury following his most recent start with Harrisburg on May 4. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that a Grade 1 sprain represents a "best-case scenario" for the 21-year-old righty, but he'll still be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks. The hard-throwing Susana has racked up 38 strikeouts over 26 innings with Harrisburg this season, but he's issued 20 walks and has turned in a 1.69 WHIP.