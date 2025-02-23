Fantasy Baseball
Jarlin Susana News: Can't harness heat Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Susana topped out at 103 mph with his fastball during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports, but the right-hander threw only 20 of 34 pitches for strikes as he gave up a hit and two walks over a scoreless sixth inning. He struck out two.

One of the Nationals' top pitching prospects, Susana has yet to pitch above High-A as he continues to be developed as a starter. He'll turn 21 just before Opening Day, and his 157:48 K:BB over 103.2 innings between Single-A and High-A last season highlights both his tremendous upside and the amount of work he still needs to do to get his control and command to a level that will allow him to stick in the rotation.

