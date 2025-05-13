Jason Alexander News: Recalled by Athletics

The Athletics recalled Alexander from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Alexander will return to the big club after T.J. McFarland (adductor) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Alexander has a 1.69 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 21.1 innings in Triple-A as a starter this season, but he'll likely operate out of the Athletics' bullpen in McFarland's absence. Alexander made three major-league appearances before being optioned to Triple-A on April 18, allowing four runs (three earned) over 3.2 innings.