Jason Alexander headshot

Jason Alexander News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Athletics optioned Alexander to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Alexander was lit up for three homers and gave up nine earned runs in 2.1 innings during Friday's 19-2 blowout defeat against the Dodgers. His dreadful performance will result in him returning to the minors alongside Osvaldo Bido, with Matt Krook and Anthony Maldonado coming up from Las Vegas to replace them.

Jason Alexander
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
