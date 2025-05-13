Jason Foley Injury: Season-ending surgery needed

Foley underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Foley got 28 saves for the Tigers last year but didn't make the team out of spring training. He was effective at Triple-A prior to his injury, tossing 6.2 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts and zero walks across five appearances. It's unclear what specific shoulder surgery Foley needed or if he'll be healthy for spring training.