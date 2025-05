Heyward isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Heyward will head to the bench for the third game in a row -- two of which have been against right-handed starters -- while Brandon Lockridge starts in left field and bats ninth. The 35-year-old Heyward is batting just .176 with a .494 OPS on the season, putting him at risk of falling down on the depth chart.