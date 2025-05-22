Jason Heyward News: Taking seat against RHP

Heyward is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

The left-handed-hitting Heyward typically hits the bench when the Padres face southpaws, but the veteran outfielder will get a breather for the day game after a night game while Toronto sends righty Bowden Francis to the hill. Brandon Lockridge will step in as the Padres' starting left fielder in place of Heyward, who is batting just .179 on the season even with San Diego limiting his exposure to left-handed pitching.