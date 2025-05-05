Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez News: Hitting bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Dominguez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

The New York outfield has become a four-man rotation of late with manager Aaron Boone having made more of an effort to keep Trent Grisham's hot bat in the lineup. With Grisham manning center field and Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge flanking him in left and right field, respectively, Dominguez will be the odd man out Monday. Dominguez has now sat three times in the last six games and could end up settling in as more of a part-time player if Grisham continues to rake.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now