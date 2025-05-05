Jasson Dominguez News: Hitting bench Monday

Dominguez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

The New York outfield has become a four-man rotation of late with manager Aaron Boone having made more of an effort to keep Trent Grisham's hot bat in the lineup. With Grisham manning center field and Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge flanking him in left and right field, respectively, Dominguez will be the odd man out Monday. Dominguez has now sat three times in the last six games and could end up settling in as more of a part-time player if Grisham continues to rake.