Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jasson Dominguez headshot

Jasson Dominguez News: Pummels three homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Dominguez went 3-for-4 with three home runs and seven RBI in Friday's 10-2 win over the Athletics.

It was a career-best game for the talented prospect, who came into this contest with just two homers on the year. Dominguez went back-to-back with Paul Goldschmidt in the third inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, another solo shot in the seventh and a grand slam in the eighth. Trent Grisham's strong play lately has cost Dominguez some playing time, but the Yankees won't have him sitting for too long. He's now batting .250 with an .802 OPS, five homers, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored and three stolen bases over 32 games this season.

Jasson Dominguez
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now