Javier Baez News: Drives in four runs Wednesday

Baez went 2-for-5 with a run and four RBI in an 8-6, extra-inning win over the Rockies on Wednesday.

Both of Baez's hits were singles, but they were plenty productive, as each plated a pair of runs. The veteran infielder/outfielder is in the midst of a red-hot stretch at the plate -- he's hit safely in eight straight games, notching multiple hits in five of those contests. During the hitting streak, Baez is batting a scorching .424 (12-for-33) with three homers, 14 RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base.