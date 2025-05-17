Fantasy Baseball
Javier Baez

Javier Baez News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Baez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Baez continued his strong recent play as he recorded his sixth home run of the season, all of which have come over his last 12 games. For the season, the veteran is now sporting an impressive .307 batting average and .855 OPS. By comparison, Baez batted just .184 during the 2024 regular season with a .515 OPS. The OPS was a new career low.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
