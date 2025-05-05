Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Scores four times in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Angels.

After getting Saturday off for rest, Baez returned to action and extended his hitting streak to seven games while setting a new season best in runs scored. For the season, the veteran is now batting .309 with an .829 OPS through 28 contests. The move to center field has possibly rejuvenated Baez, as he's off to his best start since coming over to Detroit before the 2022 campaign.

Javier Baez
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now