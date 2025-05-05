Javier Baez News: Scores four times in blowout win

Baez went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Angels.

After getting Saturday off for rest, Baez returned to action and extended his hitting streak to seven games while setting a new season best in runs scored. For the season, the veteran is now batting .309 with an .829 OPS through 28 contests. The move to center field has possibly rejuvenated Baez, as he's off to his best start since coming over to Detroit before the 2022 campaign.