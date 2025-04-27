Fantasy Baseball
Javier Baez headshot

Javier Baez News: Stays hot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 6:03pm

Baez went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Baez opened the scoring with a two-run, two-out double off Dean Kremer in the second inning. He'd add another hit in the seventh before swiping his first base this season. Baez has been swinging the bat well recently, going 11-for-32 (.344) over his last 10 contests. After batting just .184 with a .515 OPS last year over 80 regular-season games, Baez is now slashing .301/.346/.370 with seven RBI and seven runs scored through his first 78 plate appearances this season.

