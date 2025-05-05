Javier Sanoja News: Getting third straight start

Sanoja will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Dodgers.

Sanoja finds himself in the lineup for the third game in a row and looks like he'll get the chance to serve as Miami's primary option at the keystone while Otto Lopez (ankle) is on the injured list. In his limited opportunities so far this season, Sanoja has slashed .290/.318/.387 across 67 plate appearances while providing one home run and one stolen base.