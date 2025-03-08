Javier Vaz Injury: Suffers fractured fingers

Vaz fractured two fingers in his right hand while fielding a ball Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals reassigned Vaz to minor-league camp Saturday to begin his rehab, though it will be a few weeks before he's able to throw a ball again. The 24-year-old infielder has slashed .267/.374/.381 across 646 plate appearances since reaching Double-A in 2023, and he could make a push for Triple-A once his fingers recover.