Javier Vaz headshot

Javier Vaz Injury: Suffers fractured fingers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Vaz fractured two fingers in his right hand while fielding a ball Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals reassigned Vaz to minor-league camp Saturday to begin his rehab, though it will be a few weeks before he's able to throw a ball again. The 24-year-old infielder has slashed .267/.374/.381 across 646 plate appearances since reaching Double-A in 2023, and he could make a push for Triple-A once his fingers recover.

Javier Vaz
Kansas City Royals
