Jazz Chisholm Injury: Dealing with side issue

Chisholm (side) exited Tuesday's contest against the Orioles with right flank discomfort, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Chisholm experienced some side discomfort while at the plate in the first inning, ultimately leaving the game after ripping a triple in his only at-bat of the day. The second baseman is apparently dealing with a right flank issue, which refers to the area between the ribs and hip. An exact diagnosis of his injury will likely come in the near future.