Jazz Chisholm headshot

Jazz Chisholm Injury: Departs game in first inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Chisholm left Tuesday's game against the Orioles in the top of the first inning, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Chisholm needed to have a trainer check on what appeared to be his side during the middle of his first inning at-bat. The second baseman not only continued the at-bat, he tripled with a slide into third. However, after the slide, Oswald Peraza came in to run for him.

Jazz Chisholm
New York Yankees
