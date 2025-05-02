Fantasy Baseball
Jazz Chisholm Injury: Facing extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2025 at 1:13pm

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Chisholm was diagnosed with a high-grade strain of his right oblique and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The 27-year-old Chisholm sustained the injury Tuesday against the Orioles and landed on the 10-day injured list earlier Friday. Significant oblique injuries often have multi-month recovery timelines, so a return in four weeks seems optimistic for a high-grade strain. Jorbit Vivas is making his MLB debut at second base Friday versus the Rays and is expected to get regular playing time while Chisholm is out, at least initially.

