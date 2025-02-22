J.B. Bukauskas Injury: Has significant lat injury
Imaging revealed Saturday that Bukauskas has a significant right lat injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Bukauskas missed much of last season due to triceps and shoulder injuries, and his 2025 campaign already appears to be off to a similar start. The right-hander has yet to decide between undergoing surgery to address the issue or rehab, and his return timeline will be unknown until he makes a decision.
