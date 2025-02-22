Fantasy Baseball
J.B. Bukauskas headshot

J.B. Bukauskas Injury: Has significant lat injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Imaging revealed Saturday that Bukauskas has a significant right lat injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Bukauskas missed much of last season due to triceps and shoulder injuries, and his 2025 campaign already appears to be off to a similar start. The right-hander has yet to decide between undergoing surgery to address the issue or rehab, and his return timeline will be unknown until he makes a decision.

J.B. Bukauskas
Milwaukee Brewers
