Jean Cabrera headshot

Jean Cabrera News: Optioned to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

The Phillies optioned Cabrera to Double-A Reading on Saturday.

Cabrera was promoted to Double-A in July after turning in a 3.39 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 77 innings at High-A Jersey Shore. He was awarded a 40-man roster spot during the offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft but will return to Reading to begin the 2025 campaign. The 23-year-old righty isn't likely to crack the majors this year, but Triple-A Lehigh Valley should be within reach.

Jean Cabrera
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
