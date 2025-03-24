Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeferson Quero headshot

Jeferson Quero News: Playing in minor-league game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Quero (shoulder) will start at designated hitter and bat second in a minor-league game with Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

After he underwent right shoulder surgery last April that limited him to just one game in 2024, Quero was eased into spring training. Quero didn't make any Cactus League appearances before the Brewers optioned him to Triple-A Nashville on March 10, but his ability to serve as a DH on Monday suggests that he'll be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season. It's unclear if Quero will be limited to DH-only duties initially, or if he'll be ready to make starts behind the plate.

Jeferson Quero
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now