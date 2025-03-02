Jeff Criswell Injury: Headed for Tommy John surgery

The Rockies announced Sunday that Criswell is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2025 season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Criswell wasn't known to be contending with a right elbow or forearm injury in spring training, though it likely explains why he had yet to make his Cactus League debut. The 25-year-old right-hander reached the big leagues for the first time in 2024, appearing in 13 games while logging a 2.75 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB in 19.2 innings. Criswell had been expected to compete for a spot in the Rockies' Opening Day bullpen this spring before going down with the season-ending injury.