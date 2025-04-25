Jeff Hoffman News: Grabs sixth save

Hoffman earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not issue a walk.

Hoffman got the call to come in for the ninth inning to preserve a 4-2 Toronto lead. He yielded a two-out double to Ben Rice, but Hoffman finished things off on a Paul Goldschmidt pop out. Hoffman is up to six saves on the season (tied for fifth-most in the American League) and has a 1.35 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB across 13.1 innings.