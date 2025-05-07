Jeff Hoffman News: Has second straight poor outing

Hoffman (3-1) took the loss and blew a save against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one batter in one-third of an inning.

Hoffman had the opportunity to notch his eighth save in eight chances when he entered with a two-run lead in the ninth inning, but he instead walked away with his first blown save of the campaign. The right-handed closer allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base, and after striking out Taylor Ward, he served up a bases-clearing, walk-off double to Jorge Soler. It was the second straight blow-up for Hoffman against the Angels -- on Tuesday, he also surrendered three runs over one-third of an inning in a non-save situation. Prior to the pair of ugly outings, Hoffman had allowed just two runs over 16.1 frames to begin the season.