Jeff Hoffman News: Secures third win

Hoffman (3-0) struck out three over two perfect innings of relief Wednesday to pick up the win in an extra-inning victory over the Red Sox.

After shutting down Boston in the ninth inning, Hoffman stayed on the mound for the 10th and was rewarded when the Blue Jays walked it off in the bottom of the frame. The 32-year-old right-hander has been needed more than one inning in three of his last seven appearances, racking up three wins and three saves during that span with a 0.90 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB over 10 innings. Hoffman hadn't worked since Sunday, so he was well rested, but after tossing 27 pitches Wednesday he likely won't be available should a save situation arise Thursday in the series finale against the Red Sox.