Jeff Hoffman News: Strikes out side for save

Hoffman struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mariners.

Hoffman picked up his second save in as many days with this effort. He needed 17 pitches (11 strikes) to get the job done, but it was another encouraging outing after his struggles earlier in the week versus the Angels. The closer is up to nine saves in 10 chances while pitching to a 3.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 30:3 K:BB across 19 innings this season. Since he's pitched four of the last five days, Hoffman is unlikely to be available for any potential save chances in Sunday's getaway day game.