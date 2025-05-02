Jeff Hoffman News: Tallies seventh save

Hoffman logged a save in Friday's 5-3 win over the Guardians, allowing one hit and one walks while striking out one batter in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hoffman was brought in for the ninth inning to preserve a two-run lead, but it wasn't an easy going for the 32-year-old right-hander. He had runners on second and third after yielding a walk and a double, but Hoffman was able to escape unscathed after getting Gabriel Arias to ground out to third base. Hoffman needed 26 pitches (16 strikes) to secure his seventh save of the season, which may impact his availability for Saturday's contest.