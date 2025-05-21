Jeff McNeil News: Heading to bench for series finale

McNeil is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he started the last time the Mets faced a lefty (Max Fried) in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees, McNeil will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Boston while southpaw Garrett Crochet toes the rubber for Boston. Luisangel Acuna will get the nod at second base and could continue to start over the left-handed-hitting McNeil more often than not when the Mets face southpaws.