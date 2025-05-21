Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeff McNeil headshot

Jeff McNeil News: Heading to bench for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

McNeil is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he started the last time the Mets faced a lefty (Max Fried) in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Yankees, McNeil will retreat to the bench for the series finale in Boston while southpaw Garrett Crochet toes the rubber for Boston. Luisangel Acuna will get the nod at second base and could continue to start over the left-handed-hitting McNeil more often than not when the Mets face southpaws.

Jeff McNeil
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now