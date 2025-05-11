Jeff McNeil News: Taking seat Sunday

McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Since being activated from the 10-day injured list April 24, McNeil is hitting just .237, though he's provided some pop with four extra-base hits (two home runs, two triples) in 43 plate appearances. The left-handed-hitting McNeil will hit the bench while the Cubs send southpaw Matthew Boyd to the hill Sunday, but McNeil should continue to start against most right-handed pitchers.