Jefferson Rojas News: Makes 2025 debut
Rojas (hamstring) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list and made his season debut for High-A South Bend on Tuesday, starting at second base while going 0-for-4 with a walk in a 2-1 loss to West Michigan in 10 innings.
Rojas was deactivated to begin the season while he recovered from a hamstring strain, but the injury cost him just nine games. The 19-year-old middle infielder has returned to South Bend after slashing .245/.309/.336 with six home runs and 21 stolen bases over 421 plate appearances with the affiliate in 2024.
