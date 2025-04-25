Jeffrey Springs News: Cleared to start Saturday

Springs (hamstring) is listed as the Athletics' scheduled starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the White Sox in Sacramento.

Springs exited in the third inning Sunday against the Brewers due to right hamstring tightness, but follow-up testing didn't turn up anything concerning. After completing his between-starts bullpen session without incident, Springs will be ready to take the hill on five days' rest. Acquired from the Rays in the offseason, Springs has gotten off to a rough start to his tenure with the Athletics, going 3-2 with a 5.64 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 8.7 K-BB% in 22.1 innings through his first five outings.