Jeffrey Springs News: Decent in no-decision

Springs allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Tuesday.

Springs gave up a run in each of the first two innings, including a solo home run to Julio Rodriguez in the opening frame. The Athletics provided a quick response each time, and Springs left with the game tied at 2-2. He wasn't all that efficient, throwing 60 of 98 pitches for strikes, but he fared well against a challenging lineup. Springs has a 4.81 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 32:19 K:BB across 39.1 innings eight starts. He's been limited to a combined 49 innings and 10 starts at the major-league level over the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2023, so it's unclear how he'll fare over the course of a full season. Springs is tentatively scheduled for a difficult road start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.