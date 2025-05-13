Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeffrey Springs headshot

Jeffrey Springs News: Excellent in win over Dodgers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Springs (5-3) allowed a run on six hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Dodgers.

Springs put together his longest outing of the season and looked excellent against a tough opponent. This is the third time in nine starts he's limited an opponent to one run or less. The left-hander trimmed his ERA to 4.27 with a 1.38 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB across 46.1 innings over nine starts. Springs' performance isn't at his peak yet -- he's striking out batters at a career-worst rate (7.0 K/9), and his 4.1 BB/9 is his highest since 2019. Still, he's getting the job done despite the flaws. Springs is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Giants this weekend.

Jeffrey Springs
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now