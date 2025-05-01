Jeimer Candelario Injury: No timetable for return

Candelario (back) said Thursday that there's no set rehab plane or timeline for his return, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Candelario landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lumbar spine strain and it sounds like it could be a lengthy absence for the veteran infielder. The switch hitter had seen his playing time dip prior to the injury and is sporting a lowly .113/.198/.213 batting line over 91 plate appearances this season.