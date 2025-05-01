Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jeimer Candelario headshot

Jeimer Candelario Injury: No timetable for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Candelario (back) said Thursday that there's no set rehab plane or timeline for his return, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Candelario landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lumbar spine strain and it sounds like it could be a lengthy absence for the veteran infielder. The switch hitter had seen his playing time dip prior to the injury and is sporting a lowly .113/.198/.213 batting line over 91 plate appearances this season.

Jeimer Candelario
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now