Jeimer Candelario Injury: Out with lumbar strain

The Reds placed Candelario on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a lumbar spine strain.

Candelario informed the Reds earlier this week that he was dealing with a lower-back issue, and the 31-year-old corner infielder was diagnosed with a strain after being sent in for further evaluation. Even before the injury surfaced, Candelario had played himself out of an everyday role, slashing just .113/.198/.213 over 91 plate appearances. Cincinnati recalled infielder Tyler Callihan to replace Candelario on the 26-man active roster.