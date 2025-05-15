Jeimer Candelario Injury: Plays catch Thursday
Candelario (back) played catch on the field at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Candelario has been shelved since late April with a lumbar spine strain and last week was given an epidural to help speed along the recovery process. He's finally ready to begin ramping things back up, but a timetable for the infielder's return has not yet been established.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now