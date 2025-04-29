Jeimer Candelario News: Getting benched

Cincinnati manager Terry Francona spoke to Candelario on Monday about a reduced role due to an early-season slump, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "We tried to explain to him, too, that you can't chase hits. That's a hard way to play," Francona said.

This move was a long time coming and forecasted over the last week. Candelario, who is batting .113 with a .411 OPS over 22 games, managed to avoid being benched earlier while the Reds navigated injuries. Now that the roster is in better shape -- Spencer Steer is back playing the field following a bout of shoulder inflammation, Noelvi Marte his ripping it up since his call-up, and Gavin Lux no longer needs to cover left field since Austin Hays was activated of the injured list -- Candelario will have to take advantage opportunities when presented to him to climb back into a rotation at first base, third base or DH.