Jerar Encarnacion

Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Back to taking swings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 8:46am

Encarnacion (hand) will resume swinging a bat Tuesday and is now expected to re-start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento by the end of the week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Encarnacion was placed on the 60-day injured list in March and underwent surgery after fracturing his left hand. The 27-year-old began his rehab assignment with Sacramento on May 10 but returned to San Francisco for re-evaluation Friday after experiencing soreness. Encarnacion remains on track for a return to the majors when eligible Monday, barring any setbacks in his rehab assignment.

