Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

Encarnacion (hand) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as this weekend, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Encarnacion underwent surgery in late March to repair a fractured left hand but appears on track for activation from the 60-day injured list when first eligible May 23. The 27-year-old appeared slated to be the Giants' primary designated hitter before getting hurt, and it's possible that's still his role since Wilmer Flores has cooled off after a red-hot first couple weeks. There could also be at-bats available at first base, where LaMonte Wade has struggled.