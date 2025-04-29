Jerar Encarnacion Injury: Taking dry swings
Encarnacion (hand) began dry swinging Monday and will continue to ramp up his hitting progression throughout the week, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Encarnacion still has about a month to go before he's eligible to return from the injured list, but his return to swinging a bat is still a significant step forward after fracturing his left hand in March.
